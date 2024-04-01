Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill In NA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 11:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Member of the National Assembly, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, has tabled a bill in the National Assembly seeking to establish the National Commission for Minorities.
The bill submitted to the Secretary National Assembly Secretariat outlines that the National Commission for Minorities will comprise 30 members representing various religious groups.
The head of the commission will be from the non-Muslim minority community. Speaking to the media Dr Ramesh Kumar said that the purpose of establishing the National Minority Commission is to ensure the protection of the rights of the minority community as per the Constitution of Pakistan. The commission will be based in Islamabad, but it may open more offices in different parts of the country as needed.
A selection panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan will oversee the competitive recruitment process for the head of the Minority Commission.
Dr Ramesh Vankwani's dedicated efforts resulted in the approval of the bill by the National Assembly during the previous government's tenure. However, due to the National Assembly's term ending, it was halted in the Senate.
Dr Ramesh Kumar said that right now he has tried to advance the struggle to protect the rights of minorities once again by submitting this bill. In the historic decision of the Supreme Court on June 19, 2014, the government was advised to establish a minority commission.
