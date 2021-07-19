UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Reviews Progress On Development Schemes Under SH&ME Dept

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:43 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting to review progress on different development schemes here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting to review progress on different development schemes here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department.

According to spokesperson for SH&ME here, Secretary SH&ME Amir Jan, Technical Advisor Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Dean Children Hospital Professor Masood Sadiq and Professor Javed Chaudhry were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Secretary SH&ME Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Development and Chief Planning Officer gave briefing to the minister on the ongoing development schemes and new schemes including new block at mother and child block at Ganga Ram, Teaching Hospital Nishtar-2 Multan, establishment of institute of cardiology at Dera Ghazi Khan, and Teaching Hospital Sheikh Zayed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that mother and child block at Ganga Ram would be completed by June 2021, adding that work on Nishtar-2 Multan was continued at a fast pace.

She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab government was striving to provide best medical facilities to people in the province, adding that previous governments did not make plan according to increasing population of Punjab.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had promised to provide maximum facilities to people of Punjab and the upgradation of public sector hospitals was fulfillment of their promises.

She said that without new hospitals, the quality health services could not be provided, adding that by June 2022, many development schemes would be completed.

