Drive Against Quacks Continues In Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) On the directions of the district administration, the district health authority
intensified action against quackery.
Deputy District Health Officer Kharian Dr Waheed Kamran Chaudhry inspected four clinics
in rural areas, including Bhau Ghaseetpur, Mehlo, Mirza Tahir, and Dhani Sharif.
Two clinics were sealed, while one was issued a warning.
The authority forwarded the record of the sealed clinics to the Punjab Healthcare Commission
for further action.
