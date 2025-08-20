Open Menu

SSC-I Results, 42.06% Candidates Passed 2035 Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SSC-I results, 42.06% candidates passed 2035 exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Rawalpindi, announced the results of the 9th Class Annual Examination 2025, declaring 42.06% students could pass the exams.

According to the results, a total of 125989 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 53657 remained successful while 72312 failed the examination.

Among the candidates who appeared, 62332 were male students and 63357 were female students, reflecting the growing interest and participation of female students in the educational field.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan commended the Controller of Examinations and his team for the transparent conduct of the examinations and the timely announcement of results.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Controller of Examinations, Board Secretary, all officers, and staff for their tireless efforts, integrity, and professional dedication, he said.

The chairman said the board’s performance has not only ensured transparency but also set an example for other boards.

"I will endeavor to ensure that the Rawalpindi Board continues its tradition of excellence and progresses further in future examinations", he added.

The Chairman further added that the board’s reputation and prestige are the result of collective efforts, and we must work with full commitment and action to elevate this institution to even greater heights.

The simple but dignified ceremony was attended by Controller Exams Tanveer Asghar Awan, Board Secretary Professor Amjad Iqbal Khattak, and other senior board officials.

