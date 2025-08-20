Pakistan, US Discuss Enhanced Cooperation In Energy Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie A. Baker on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in oil, gas, and minerals.
During a meeting, Charge d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker highlighted the significant opportunities for American investment in Pakistan’s energy landscape. “There is a strong and growing interest from US companies in Pakistan's Oil, Gas, and Minerals sector, in line with the vision of President Trump,” she said.
“The United States is committed to work with Pakistan. The US Embassy will actively facilitate direct linkages between American companies and their Pakistani counterparts in the Exploration & Production (E&P) sector to unlock this potential.”
According to a news release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed the keen interest from US investors and detailed the upcoming opportunities. “The Government of Pakistan is undertaking a bidding round for both offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration blocks, which presents a tremendous opportunity for international partners,” the Minister said.
“Pakistan holds significant untapped shale oil and gas reserves, and converting these indigenous resources into tangible reserves is a target of our government”. We are already engaged in a positive information exchange with US companies” Ali Pervaiz Malik said.
Both commended the success of the recent “Direct Line” webinar, an initiative organized to connect US companies with opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector, citing it as a model for future engagement in Oil and Gas sector also.
Charge d’Affaires Baker reinforced that the US-Pakistan had the counter terrorism dialogue, and now we would like to drive this partnership forward in the economic realm.
The meeting ended with a joint commitment to deepen energy cooperation by leveraging US technology and investment to support mutual economic and energy growth.
Recent Stories
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, US discuss enhanced cooperation in energy sector2 minutes ago
-
Drive against quacks continues in Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
Sierra Leone’s Ambassador meets Pakistani counterpart in Brussels2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to PAF hero Rashid Minhas2 minutes ago
-
SSC-I results, 42.06% candidates passed 2035 exams2 minutes ago
-
Registration process underway under “CM Dhee Rani” program12 minutes ago
-
Civic body heads, DCs urged to play effective role for rain water drainage in city12 minutes ago
-
AJK villagers kill python after poultry loss, experts urge wildlife protection12 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise visit to police station22 minutes ago
-
Health authority inspects Clinic on Wheels22 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar departs for Kabul to attend trilateral foreign ministers' meeting22 minutes ago
-
ICT export remittances rise 23.8% in July 202522 minutes ago