AJK villagers kill python after poultry loss, experts urge wildlife protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Panic gripped residents of Ra’al village near Malni in Samahni, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, when a large python appeared in the settlement after days of heavy rainfall, reportedly swallowing several chickens before being killed by locals.

According to area residents, the reptile was spotted near poultry enclosures, raising fears it could attack children or livestock. Alarmed villagers gathered in large numbers and eventually killed the snake, drawing curious onlookers from adjoining localities.

Wildlife experts, however, have expressed concern over the killing, stressing that such species play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. “Snakes, including pythons, regulate rodent populations and are vital for the health of the ecosystem,” an environmental specialist told APP on Wednesday. He noted that extreme rainfall and habitat disturbance often force such reptiles to leave their natural surroundings and move closer to human settlements.

Experts further said that instead of killing, the python should have been safely captured and released back into its natural habitat. In neighboring, similar rescue operations are routinely carried out by trained wildlife departments, where snakes that enter villages or urban areas are trapped and released in forests. “Such measures reduce conflict between humans and wildlife while preserving biodiversity,” he added.

Environmentalists have urged the AJK Wildlife Department to raise awareness in rural communities and establish rapid-response teams to handle such situations. They stressed that educating citizens on the ecological role of snakes can prevent unnecessary killings and help ensure safer coexistence between people and wildlife.

