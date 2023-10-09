Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

Kotli Loharan police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler with narcotics, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Kotli Loharan police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler with narcotics, here on Monday.

According to police spokesperson, crackdown against drug peddlers is continued across the district.

SHO Kotwali police station along with police team during special checking detained a notorious drug peddler, Zaheer alias Zaheeray Shah, and recovered 2.280kg hashish from his possession.

Police said that the accused was also involved in 36 different cases.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.