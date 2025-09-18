Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused namely Zahir Shah was arrested by Taxila Police in April this year after recovery of hashish 1.48 kilogram from his custody.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.

In case of non-pay­ment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

APP/ajq/378