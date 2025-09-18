Open Menu

PHP Seized 22 Vehicles,drivers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PHP seized 22 vehicles,drivers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Sargodha Region has launched a comprehensive crackdown on traffic law violators across the region, following special directives issued by Superintendent Police PHP,Mudassar Iqbal.

The campaign targeted violators of the Sound System Act, drivers of unlicensed and over speeding vehicles, and vehicles equipped with substandard gas cylinders, posing serious safety hazards on the roads.

As a result of the operation, 22 vehicles were seized from multiple areas, including Asianwala, 58-SB, Cheema Colony, 86-NB, Baghowala, 100-SB, 24-SB, 93-NB, Mitha Lak, Wajh, 36-SB, and 29B-SB.

The teams arrested 22 individuals --Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Ashraf, Rustom Abbas, Faizan, Irfan, Iftikhar, Ehsan, Qaiser, Sajjad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Nawaz, Kamil Hussain, Khursheed Sardar, Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Ishaq, and several others.

All arrested suspects were taken into custody and shifted to relevant police stations for further legal proceedings.

According to a PHP spokesperson, the crackdown aims to improve road safety and enforce compliance with traffic and vehicle safety regulations. The department has pledged to continue such operations without discrimination.

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

2 minutes ago
 Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

32 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

53 minutes ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

1 hour ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

1 hour ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

1 hour ago
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Isla ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

3 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VL ..

Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for fa ..

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan