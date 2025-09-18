PHP Seized 22 Vehicles,drivers Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Sargodha Region has launched a comprehensive crackdown on traffic law violators across the region, following special directives issued by Superintendent Police PHP,Mudassar Iqbal.
The campaign targeted violators of the Sound System Act, drivers of unlicensed and over speeding vehicles, and vehicles equipped with substandard gas cylinders, posing serious safety hazards on the roads.
As a result of the operation, 22 vehicles were seized from multiple areas, including Asianwala, 58-SB, Cheema Colony, 86-NB, Baghowala, 100-SB, 24-SB, 93-NB, Mitha Lak, Wajh, 36-SB, and 29B-SB.
The teams arrested 22 individuals --Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Ashraf, Rustom Abbas, Faizan, Irfan, Iftikhar, Ehsan, Qaiser, Sajjad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Nawaz, Kamil Hussain, Khursheed Sardar, Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Ishaq, and several others.
All arrested suspects were taken into custody and shifted to relevant police stations for further legal proceedings.
According to a PHP spokesperson, the crackdown aims to improve road safety and enforce compliance with traffic and vehicle safety regulations. The department has pledged to continue such operations without discrimination.
