Expert warns of growing health risks from floodwaters, calls for precautionary awareness on Malaria, Dengue & Skin Diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Expert Thursday has sounded the alarm on increasing Malaria, Dengue and skin diseases as stagnant flood water and poor sanitation accelerate the spread, urging immediate awareness and preventive measures to safeguard public health.

Dr. Kuldeep Kumar, a renowned health expert talking to a local news channel expressed deep concern over the rising cases of Malaria, Dengue and skin diseases in Sindh and other flood-affected areas.

He highlighted that the ongoing floods have created an environment conducive to the spread of these infectious diseases, with stagnant water and inadequate sanitation serving as breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes and bacteria, adding, the situation, according to Dr. Kumar, has reached alarming levels and demands immediate attention from both the public and authorities.

He stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures to protect against these health threats. He urged residents to eliminate standing water around their homes, wear protective clothing, and use insect repellents to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue and Malaria.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for proper hygiene, advising people to avoid skin contact with contaminated water and to seek medical help if they notice any signs of illness.

Public awareness campaigns are also critical, he noted, to ensure that communities know how to protect themselves effectively, he added.

While the government has been actively involved in providing relief efforts, such as distributing mosquito nets, medicines and setting up health camps in flood-affected areas, Dr. Kumar pointed out that the rising number of cases poses a serious challenge.

Despite these efforts, the sheer scale of the flooding and the overwhelming need for healthcare resources have made it difficult to control the spread of these diseases. The healthcare system, already stretched thin, is struggling to keep up with the growing demand for treatment and prevention.

Dr. Kumar called for increased collaboration between the government, local authorities, and health organizations to combat the ongoing health crisis.

He stressed that more resources are needed, not only for immediate relief but also for long-term solutions like improving sanitation and disease control measures in flood-prone regions.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Dr. Kumar urged the public to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to safeguard their health.