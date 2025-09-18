28 Power Pilferers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams on Thursday nabbed 28 power pilferers from various areas.
According to the spokesperson,FESCO task teams conducted operations in different areas and held 28 power thieves red-handed.
The task team recovered millions of rupees for stealing millions of units from them and refund it to national treasure.
They were identified as---Mobeen, Sarwar, Tajamal, Khurram, Kaleem, Umar, Ajmal, Farhat, Furqan, Fahim, Nabeel, Nouman, Ali,Kamran,Sajjad, Waheedullah,Shafi Klyar,Abdullah,Wali Muhammad,Talal, Saeed,Wasim and others.
Further investigation was underway.
