JKYML Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Naseer Wani, Vice Chairman of the Young Men’s League, along with General Secretary Shahd Nabi and Zahid Ashraf, in a joint statement, paid glowing tribute to Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, who passed away yesterday in Sopore, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The YML leaders said Prof. Bhat dedicated his entire life to the struggle for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

His enlightened vision, courageous stance, and political insight will remain a guiding light for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

They noted that his demise is not only a personal loss for his family and friends but also a great and irreparable loss to the entire freedom movement.

Recalling the long association with Prof.

Bhat, Naseer Wani described him as a man of extraordinary intellect and wisdom, who devoted his life with unwavering resolve and tireless efforts to the Kashmir cause.

The leaders said Prof. Bhat was not only a thinker, a captivating orator, and a seasoned writer, but also a man of letters whose intellectual depth left a lasting imprint on the collective memory of the Kashmiri people.

Beyond politics, Prof. Bhat distinguished himself as a perceptive and prudent negotiator, which reflected the multidimensional nature of his personality.

Praying for the departed soul, the YML leaders said: “May Almighty Allah grant the late Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience and strength to the bereaved family.”

