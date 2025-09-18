Open Menu

Woman Injured In Axe Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Woman injured in axe attack

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A woman was critically injured in an axe attack by her husband following a domestic dispute in village 125 NB, under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police Station, on Thursday.

According to police, 32-year-old Zainab Bibi had a quarrel with her husband, Azhar Hussain.

In a fit of rage, Azhar attacked her with a sharp-edged axe, inflicting serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police and Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victim to a nearby hospital, where her condition was reported to be critical.

Police were investigating the incident.

Recent Stories

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

7 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

28 minutes ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

48 minutes ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

59 minutes ago
 Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Isla ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas

2 hours ago
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VL ..

Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for fa ..

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempt ..

Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan