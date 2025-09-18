Woman injured in axe attack

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A woman was critically injured in an axe attack by her husband following a domestic dispute in village 125 NB, under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police Station, on Thursday.

According to police, 32-year-old Zainab Bibi had a quarrel with her husband, Azhar Hussain.

In a fit of rage, Azhar attacked her with a sharp-edged axe, inflicting serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police and Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victim to a nearby hospital, where her condition was reported to be critical.

Police were investigating the incident.