Woman Injured In Axe Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A woman was critically injured in an axe attack by her husband following a domestic dispute in village 125 NB, under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police Station, on Thursday.
According to police, 32-year-old Zainab Bibi had a quarrel with her husband, Azhar Hussain.
In a fit of rage, Azhar attacked her with a sharp-edged axe, inflicting serious injuries.
Upon receiving the information, police and Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victim to a nearby hospital, where her condition was reported to be critical.
Police were investigating the incident.
