CM Pb Maryam Nawaz Sharif Taking Exemplary Steps For Public Welfare,province’s Development:

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Provincial Chairman of the Zakat and Ushr Council, Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, said on Thursday that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was taking exemplary and practical steps for public welfare and the province’s development.

Speaking to APP at his office in Umar Park, he emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was focused on action-oriented governance, rather than relying on slogans. He cited the launch of electric buses in Sargodha as a testament to her government’s commitment to improving the lives of the people.

Rana Munawar Ghous confirmed that preparations had been finalized for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s scheduled visit to Sargodha on Friday, where she will inaugurate multiple development projects, including the much-anticipated electric bus service.

He noted that the introduction of these electric buses will greatly enhance the quality of public transport, offering air-conditioned service in the summer and heating in winter. He added that the initiative will particularly benefit women, providing them with a safe, dignified, and comfortable means of travel between Sargodha and its surrounding tehsils.

The MPA and Chairman of the Zakat and Ushr Council also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their special interest in the development of Sargodha and for the allocation of funds to ensure the provision of basic amenities to the region’s residents.

