Education Importance Highlighted In Light Of Seerah In Speech Contest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) An all Pakistan Inter-Schools & Universities Speech Competition on the theme “The Importance of Education in the Light of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet ” has been held at COMSATS University, Attock Campus, under the auspices of the Character Building Society.
Distinguished students from various educational institutions across the country took part in the contest and delivered thought-provoking speeches on the importance of knowledge and moral values in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) .
The event opened with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an by internationally acclaimed Qari Salman Habib, followed by a Naat rendered by renowned Naat Khawan Saeed-ur-Rehman.
Advisor to the Character Building Society, Dr. Mufti Abdul Waheed, in his welcome address, said the institution was committed to nurturing both education and moral development among the students.
He emphasized that the greatest national requirement today was freedom from corruption and lauded the National Accountability Bureau’s awareness campaigns in that regard.
Chief Guest, Professor Laiq Khan, Director COMSATS, Attock, in his presidential remarks, said such programs besides deepen the love of students for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also laid a foundation for honesty, trust, and noble character.
At the conclusion, the participants were awarded cash honorariums, while the top three winners received Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 along with shields.
The ceremony was attended by faculty members, dignitaries, and a large number of students.
The speakers urged that such events should be held throughout the year and not only during Rabi-ul-Awwal so that the youth might stay connected with their intellectual and spiritual traditions.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education importance highlighted in light of seerah in speech contest7 minutes ago
-
JKYML leaders pay tribute to late Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat7 minutes ago
-
Woman injured in axe attack27 minutes ago
-
KP Police receive two APCs on CM’s directive27 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting of Health Department performance37 minutes ago
-
Hazara pushes for smarter, faster delivery of provincial action plan37 minutes ago
-
337 feeders fully restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on illegal hunting: four arrested, rare birds recovered1 hour ago
-
Boy killed, father injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed1 hour ago
-
Pak Army relief operations continue in flood-affected areas1 hour ago
-
Youth Affairs Director inspects construction of youth centers in Haripur and Swabi2 hours ago