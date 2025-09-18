Education importance highlighted in light of seerah in speech contest

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) An all Pakistan Inter-Schools & Universities Speech Competition on the theme “The Importance of Education in the Light of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet ” has been held at COMSATS University, Attock Campus, under the auspices of the Character Building Society.

Distinguished students from various educational institutions across the country took part in the contest and delivered thought-provoking speeches on the importance of knowledge and moral values in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) .

The event opened with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an by internationally acclaimed Qari Salman Habib, followed by a Naat rendered by renowned Naat Khawan Saeed-ur-Rehman.

Advisor to the Character Building Society, Dr. Mufti Abdul Waheed, in his welcome address, said the institution was committed to nurturing both education and moral development among the students.

He emphasized that the greatest national requirement today was freedom from corruption and lauded the National Accountability Bureau’s awareness campaigns in that regard.

Chief Guest, Professor Laiq Khan, Director COMSATS, Attock, in his presidential remarks, said such programs besides deepen the love of students for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also laid a foundation for honesty, trust, and noble character.

At the conclusion, the participants were awarded cash honorariums, while the top three winners received Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 along with shields.

The ceremony was attended by faculty members, dignitaries, and a large number of students.

The speakers urged that such events should be held throughout the year and not only during Rabi-ul-Awwal so that the youth might stay connected with their intellectual and spiritual traditions.

