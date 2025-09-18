Open Menu

Education Importance Highlighted In Light Of Seerah In Speech Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Education importance highlighted in light of seerah in speech contest

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) An all Pakistan Inter-Schools & Universities Speech Competition on the theme “The Importance of Education in the Light of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet ” has been held at COMSATS University, Attock Campus, under the auspices of the Character Building Society.

Distinguished students from various educational institutions across the country took part in the contest and delivered thought-provoking speeches on the importance of knowledge and moral values in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) .

The event opened with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an by internationally acclaimed Qari Salman Habib, followed by a Naat rendered by renowned Naat Khawan Saeed-ur-Rehman.

Advisor to the Character Building Society, Dr. Mufti Abdul Waheed, in his welcome address, said the institution was committed to nurturing both education and moral development among the students.

He emphasized that the greatest national requirement today was freedom from corruption and lauded the National Accountability Bureau’s awareness campaigns in that regard.

Chief Guest, Professor Laiq Khan, Director COMSATS, Attock, in his presidential remarks, said such programs besides deepen the love of students for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also laid a foundation for honesty, trust, and noble character.

At the conclusion, the participants were awarded cash honorariums, while the top three winners received Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 along with shields.

The ceremony was attended by faculty members, dignitaries, and a large number of students.

The speakers urged that such events should be held throughout the year and not only during Rabi-ul-Awwal so that the youth might stay connected with their intellectual and spiritual traditions.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

18 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

39 minutes ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

59 minutes ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

1 hour ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

1 hour ago
 Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Isla ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas

2 hours ago
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VL ..

Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for fa ..

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempt ..

Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan