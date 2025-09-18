Interior minister lauds security forces for successful operation against Indian-Sponsored terrorists in Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday praised Pakistan’s security forces for conducting a successful counter-terrorism operation in Khuzdar, which resulted in the elimination of four Indian-sponsored militants.

In an official statement, Naqvi commended the professionalism and unwavering commitment of the forces, describing the operation as a significant achievement in safeguarding national security and restoring peace in the restive Balochistan province.

“The professional capabilities demonstrated by our security forces in sending four India-backed terrorists to their end is a matter of national pride,” the interior minister said. “Their efforts are a clear testament to their dedication to ensuring the safety and sovereignty of Pakistan.”

He emphasized that the government views the security forces’ continued operations to establish stability in Balochistan with “great appreciation and respect,” highlighting their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Naqvi further assured the forces of the nation’s full backing: “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security personnel.

Together, we will not allow any external elements or their proxies to disrupt the peace of Pakistan.”

The Khuzdar operation, carried out earlier this week, is part of a series of intensified security measures aimed at dismantling terrorist networks believed to be operating with foreign support in Balochistan. Analysts said such operations are crucial in countering cross-border threats and ensuring long-term stability in the region.

Security officials have reiterated their resolve to continue proactive intelligence-based actions to eliminate any remaining militant cells. The government maintains that external interference, particularly from Indian-backed groups, will be met with swift and decisive responses.

The latest success in Khuzdar underscores the broader efforts of Pakistan’s security forces to secure Balochistan and send a strong message to hostile actors attempting to destabilize the country.