SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Relief Camp

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The mobile Medical Team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) organized a medical relief camp at Bhagowal Road, extending essential healthcare services to flood-affected families.

President of the Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry,Mian Muhammad Khalil, stated that the initiative reflects SCCI’s continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and community support, particularly during natural disasters.

He noted that, under the directions of SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq and with the active support of chamber members, a series of medical camps have been conducted in flood-hit areas to ensure timely medical care for those in need.

“At the camp, affected families were provided with free medical checkups and essential medicines—a heartfelt initiative by SCCI to support the community in these challenging times,” Khalil added.