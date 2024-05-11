Two Youth Killed In Coaster-bike Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Two youth were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and coaster at Kingra road,here on Saturday.
According to rescue spokesperson,the accident took place at Mastpur stop,Kingra road where a collision between a speedy coaster and motorcycle,leaving two youths Hamza(18) and Taimoor(18) dead.
The rescue team shifted bodies to the hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 185,600 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change issue27 minutes ago
-
Engineer Amir Muqam Chairs meeting on GB development, security33 minutes ago
-
Police recover 10 stolen goats: accused arrested53 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Amir Muqam meets with Gilgit-Baltistan officials to discuss Regional issues1 hour ago
-
FIA apprehend two accused with costly gadgets at Islamabad airport1 hour ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members2 hours ago
-
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today2 hours ago
-
Kundi to work for betterment of KP rather indulging in political confrontation3 hours ago
-
LHC stops govt from distributing bikes among students till May 1312 hours ago
-
ECP refutes false reports on reserve seats reaction12 hours ago
-
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered13 hours ago