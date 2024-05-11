Open Menu

Two Youth Killed In Coaster-bike Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Two youth were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and coaster at Kingra road,here on Saturday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the accident took place at Mastpur stop,Kingra road where a collision between a speedy coaster and motorcycle,leaving two youths Hamza(18) and Taimoor(18) dead.

The rescue team shifted bodies to the hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

