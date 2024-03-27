Dry,cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office on Wednesday has forecast a dry and partially cloudy weather for the Sukkur during the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature of 39 centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy and dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.