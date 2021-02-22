UrduPoint.com
DS Railways Karachi Visits Groyne Yard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, accompanied by Deputy DS (Operations) Shahid Hussain Samo and Deputy DS (Infrastructure) Shoukat Shaikh, visited the Groyne Yard on Monday.

They were joined at the venue by CEO South Asia Pacific Terminal, SAPT, Captain Rashid and its General Manager Reymond Chan.

Matters pertaining to container loading were extensively discussed between the visiting officers of Pakistan Railways and SAPT.

Located in the premises of SAPT, the Groyne yard was undergoing some minor repair works nowadays as Pakistan Railways aimed for container loading from the yard for up country transhipment next month.

Container loading from the Groyne yard will have a positive impact in revitalizing the freight service of Pakistan Railways and was expected to boost the freight earnings of the department.

