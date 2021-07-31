UrduPoint.com

D&SJ Visits Central Jail, Releases 10 Prisoners

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:30 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Sahiwal Muhammad Saleem visited the central jail and ordered the release of 10 prisoners involved in minor crimes.

Jail Senior Superintendent Jam Asif Iqbal and Civil Judge (Family division) Naveed Khizar Ranjha also accompanied the D&SJ.

The judge inspected different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He visited the juvenile barrack, prison hospital, women barrack and other barracks, and appreciated the steps taken by the prison administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

