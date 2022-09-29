UrduPoint.com

D&SJ Visits Central Jail, Releases 16 Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Khalid Bashir on Thursday visited Central Jail and ordered for releasing 16 prisoners involved in petty cases.

The D&SJ checked quality of meal in a kitchen and listened to problems of prisoners in different barracks.

Superintendent Mansoor Akbar briefed the judge about security, administrative andwelfare measures in the jail.

