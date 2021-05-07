Dualization of Quetta Western Bypass; a harbinger of 'real change'

The Prime Minister on Wednesday inaugurated commencement of works on three key development projects of national importance in Balochistan province, which include dualization of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25), construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass and foundation stone laying of Ziarat Mor Kech, Harnai, Sanjawi Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister on Wednesday inaugurated commencement of works on three key development projects of national importance in Balochistan province, which include dualization of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25), construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass and foundation stone laying of Ziarat Mor Kech, Harnai, Sanjawi Road. All these projects were initiated with aim to expedite the pace of economy in the province and make China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) more beneficial for the people of the province, as envisioned by the present government.

The commencement of work on dualization of 22.7 km long Quetta Western Bypass at the cost of more than Rs 3938 million is harbinger of 'real change' in the lives of the people of Quetta and surrounding areas.

The project would create 1,715 direct or indirect new jobs for the local people besides saving their time and precious resources.

The local traders and citizens were long demanding since decades for keeping the city away from traffic congestion, mainly due to heavy commercial vehicles. Currently, the average daily traffic commuting on Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) is 17,578 and the construction of its additional two lanes would facilitate unhindered and smooth flow of all kind of traffic without diverting to the city.

Currently, a grant of Rs 1500 million has been earmarked for the project during fiscal year 2020-21 which would be completed in two years.

