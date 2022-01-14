UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Jolts Different Parts Of KP

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Earthquake jolts different parts of KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :An earthquake jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the intensity of the quake was 5.6 magnitude on the richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake, according to the PMD, was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, while its depth was recorded at 100 kilometres,tv channels reported.

Strong tremors were felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, Buner, Gilgit-Baltistan, Bajaur and other areas of the country at around 9:13pm.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More Stories From Pakistan

