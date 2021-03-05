ECP failed to hold transparent elections: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi while reacting to Hafeez Shaikh's loss by saying that not PDM but "money had won" senate elections and Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) had failed to hold transparent elections.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said after Ali Haider's "confession" that the video was true, it was the ECP's responsibility to declare Gilani ineligible to contest elections and file a reference against him.

He said it was necessary to stop all such mafias to fulfill their nefarious designs, and the ECP's role in that regard was crucial.

He said that beauty of democracy was in holding of transparent elections and only independent institutions could strengthen the democratic process.

Sadaqat said 'money' was used in senate elections and ECP was bound to obey Supreme Court (SC) court orders for holding transparent corruption free elections.

The apex court had also urged ECP to use modern technology to ensure transparency in the elections but the commission did not follow and organized the polls as per traditional way, he mentioned.

He also criticized that opposition is celebrating victory for Senate election which they won with the spending of ill gotten money belong to the poor people of Pakistan which is shameful for them.