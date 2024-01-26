ECP Imposes Fines On 24 Candidates For Violating Code Of Conduct
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken action against 24 candidates and a local government chairman for violating the Code of Conduct during elections, imposing fines as a penalty.
In NA-23 Mardan, candidate Aqib Ismail has been fined Rs 50,000, while from PK-99, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Noorani Khan has been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.
Similarly, candidate Ikram-ul-lah Ghazi from PK-39 has been fined Rs 10,000. These fines, totaling various amounts, have been submitted to the national treasury through the returning officers (ROs) as a consequence of the candidates' breaches.
In PP-214, candidates Shahzad Maqbool Bhatta and Muhammad Sharif Rajput have each been fined Rs 15,000. In PP-282, candidate Usama Gujjar has been fined Rs 20,000.
The Election Commission has issued a total of 71 notices to candidates and others across various districts for violating the model Code of Conduct during the election process.
These actions underscore the Election Commission's commitment to ensure a fair and orderly electoral environment.
Recent Stories
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Mardan inaugurates 'DG Buzz' at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi3 minutes ago
-
District Administrator distributes poultry packages among Afghan refugees3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews preparations for elections3 minutes ago
-
Mainly very cold weather with isolated light rain predicted in KP3 minutes ago
-
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls13 minutes ago
-
PTI’s Ikram Ghazi PK-39 Hazara fined for aerial firing video13 minutes ago
-
SPL is a welcome initiative: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari23 minutes ago
-
934 candidates to contest for 13 NA seats, 26 Punjab Assembly seats in Rawalpindi Division23 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan visits Election Control Room23 minutes ago
-
International Customs Day marks in Sukkur33 minutes ago
-
Lala Asad expresses grief over death of senior journalist33 minutes ago
-
Two killed in a bus-bike collision33 minutes ago