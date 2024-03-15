- Home
- Pakistan
- ECP issues schedule of in-house polling for village & neighborhood chairmanship in 24 districts of K ..
ECP Issues Schedule Of In-house Polling For Village & Neighborhood Chairmanship In 24 Districts Of KP
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued schedule of in-house polling for selections of chairmen in village and neighborhood councils in 24 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a press release issued here on Friday, the polling for selection of chairmen will be held on March 25, 2024 through open division in houses.
These 24 districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I.Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, Abbotabad, Manshera, Torghar, Battagram, Kolai Plass, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Kohistan Lower.
Appointment of Returning Officers for holding of polling has been made on the first day of issuance of schedule, adds the press release.
According to polling schedule, Returning Officer will accept nomination papers on the same date of polling. While scrutiny of the papers will also be held on the same date.
Any member can become a proposer or seconder for only one candidate and candidates can take back their nomination forms on the same date.
The polling will be held on open division basis and every candidate will write name of candidate of his choice in the register along with thumb print and signature and will go out of the house.
In case if two candidates get equal vote, selection of winner will be made on draw basis, the press release explains.
The Returning Officer will fill the result paper and forthwith send to Provincial Election Commissioner for further correspondence to Election Commission Secretariat.
Recent Stories
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Consumer Right Activist a on World consumer protection day call for raising awareness, respect their ..2 minutes ago
-
Drum beating culture in Sehri still gripping citizens' attention2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 98 kg drugs in 13 operations12 minutes ago
-
NA grants extension to seven Ordinances for further 120 days12 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off spring plantation drive, vows to save country from climate change risks12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways breaks record with longest freight train run12 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for innocent people martyred in Palestine by Israeli forces32 minutes ago
-
Five more MNAs take oath42 minutes ago
-
Two bills referred to concerned committees for deliberation52 minutes ago
-
Smuggling of foreign cigarettes, betel nut thwarted1 hour ago
-
International Day to Combat Islamophobia being observed today1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continue in City1 hour ago