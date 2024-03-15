Open Menu

ECP Issues Schedule Of In-house Polling For Village & Neighborhood Chairmanship In 24 Districts Of KP

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ECP issues schedule of in-house polling for village & neighborhood chairmanship in 24 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued schedule of in-house polling for selections of chairmen in village and neighborhood councils in 24 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the polling for selection of chairmen will be held on March 25, 2024 through open division in houses.

These 24 districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I.Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, Abbotabad, Manshera, Torghar, Battagram, Kolai Plass, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Kohistan Lower.

Appointment of Returning Officers for holding of polling has been made on the first day of issuance of schedule, adds the press release.

According to polling schedule, Returning Officer will accept nomination papers on the same date of polling. While scrutiny of the papers will also be held on the same date.

Any member can become a proposer or seconder for only one candidate and candidates can take back their nomination forms on the same date.

The polling will be held on open division basis and every candidate will write name of candidate of his choice in the register along with thumb print and signature and will go out of the house.

In case if two candidates get equal vote, selection of winner will be made on draw basis, the press release explains.

The Returning Officer will fill the result paper and forthwith send to Provincial Election Commissioner for further correspondence to Election Commission Secretariat.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hangu Mardan Same Charsadda Nowshera Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Swabi Shangla Tank Buner March Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

13 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

13 hours ago
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

14 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

14 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

14 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

14 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

14 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan