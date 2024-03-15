ECP issues schedule of in-house polling for village & neighborhood chairmanship in 24 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued schedule of in-house polling for selections of chairmen in village and neighborhood councils in 24 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the polling for selection of chairmen will be held on March 25, 2024 through open division in houses.

These 24 districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I.Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, Abbotabad, Manshera, Torghar, Battagram, Kolai Plass, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Kohistan Lower.

Appointment of Returning Officers for holding of polling has been made on the first day of issuance of schedule, adds the press release.

According to polling schedule, Returning Officer will accept nomination papers on the same date of polling. While scrutiny of the papers will also be held on the same date.

Any member can become a proposer or seconder for only one candidate and candidates can take back their nomination forms on the same date.

The polling will be held on open division basis and every candidate will write name of candidate of his choice in the register along with thumb print and signature and will go out of the house.

In case if two candidates get equal vote, selection of winner will be made on draw basis, the press release explains.

The Returning Officer will fill the result paper and forthwith send to Provincial Election Commissioner for further correspondence to Election Commission Secretariat.