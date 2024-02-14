Open Menu

ECP Notifies 21 NA Returned Candidates From Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ECP notifies 21 NA returned candidates from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notification of 21 returned candidates of National Assembly Constituencies of Karachi Division for publication in the Gazette of Pakistan.

According to notification issued by the ECP, Jam Abdul Karim Bajar of Pakistan People's party Parliamentarian was declared as returned candidates on NA-229 Malir-I, Syed Rafiullah of PPP from NA-230 Malir-II, Abdul Hakim Baloch from NA-III, Asiyah Ishaque Siddiqui of MQM- P from NA-232 Korangi-I, Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada of MQM-P from NA-233 Korangi-II, Muhammad Iqbal Khan of MQM-P from NA-234 Korangi-III were declared as returned candidates.

Muhammad Iqbal of MQM-P was declared as returned candidates from NA-235 Karachi East-I, MQM Pakistan's Hassan Sabir from NA-236 East-II while Asad Alam Niazi of PPP Parliamentarian from NA-237 was declared as winner.

Sardar Nabeel Gabol of PPP Parliamentarian was declared as returned candidates from NA-239 South-I, Arshad Abdullah Vohra of MQM-P from NA-240 South-II and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig of PPP from NA-241 South-III were declared as winning candidates.

Syed Mustafa Kamal of MQM-Pakistan from NA-242 Keamari-I, Abdul Qadir Patel of PPP Parliamentarian from NA-243 Keamari-II, Muhammad Farooq Sattar of MQM-P from NA-244 West-I, Syed Hafeezuddin of MQM-P from NS- 245 West-II, Syed Aminul Haq of MQM-P from NA-246 West-III, Khwaja Izharul Haq of MQM-P from NA-247 Central-I, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-P from NA-248 Central-II, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui of MQM-P on NA- 249 Central-III and Farhan Chishti of MQM Pakistan declared as winner on NA-250 Central-IV Karachi.

The notification was also sent to Manager Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press Islamabad for publication in the Gazette of Pakistan.

