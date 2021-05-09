UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Publishes Qadir Mandokhail's Name As Returned Candidate

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

ECP publishes Qadir Mandokhail's name as returned candidate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday published the name of Qadir Khan Mandokhail from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) as a returned candidate to the constituency NA-249 Karachi West-II.

According to ECP notification, Qadir Khan Mandokhail was declared as the winning candidate to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of the by-election held on April 29, 2021.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party April Sunday From NA-249

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

1 minute ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

1 minute ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.