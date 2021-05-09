ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday published the name of Qadir Khan Mandokhail from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) as a returned candidate to the constituency NA-249 Karachi West-II.

According to ECP notification, Qadir Khan Mandokhail was declared as the winning candidate to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of the by-election held on April 29, 2021.