IGP Orders Relief Provision On Cops Pleas

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office on Friday and ordered for provision of relief on their applications and requests.

He directed DIG Welfare to release funds for medical treatment on the request of father of Ghazi Constable Asim Shehzad.

To a promotion request of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Pervaiz Mukhtar from Rawalpindi, the IGP directed DIG Establishment-I to provide relief on merit.

On the recruitment request under family claim from the son of a retired constable Mukhtar Ahmad, he directed the AIG Admin to take necessary action.

On a request of driver Constable Muhammad Ramzan for provision of government quarter, he directed the AIG Development to consider and provide relief.

The IGP forwarded departmental promotion request of Sub-Inspector Sanaullah from Lahore Police to DIG Establishment for necessary action.

On the district transfer request of Nadeem, a cook from the Special Protection Unit, the IGP instructed AIG Admin to provide relief on merit.

On the request for permission of additional six months of stay in a family quarter by Sub-Inspector Zafar Mahmood, the IGP instructed Commandant PTC Chung to provide relief.

