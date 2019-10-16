ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday restored membership of MNA Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, notifying him as returned candidate.

According to ECP notification, the commission withdrawn its previous notification's suspension issued to the extent of Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri as returned candidate from the constituency NA-265 Quetta-II.

The notification was issued pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court on October 7 in civil appeal No.1595 of 2019 and C.M.A No.8650 of 2019.