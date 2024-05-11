Revamping of OWFC in progress rapidly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) On the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the revamping of the One Window Facilitation Centre (OWFC) in the Federal capital is progressing rapidly.

Counters at the One Window Operations directorate are now operational from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, providing extended hours for the convenience of the general public, said a news release.

This extension in operational timing will allow citizens to visit authorities at their convenience, particularly for property transfer and other cases.

The instructions have been issued to introduce Information Technology reforms at the One Window Operations to create a corporate sector environment within the facility. The aim is to simplify procedures and associated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enhance user experience.

Once fully revamped, the centre will offer state-of-the-art facilities, enabling residents to easily access information and services in a streamlined and efficient manner.