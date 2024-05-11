Open Menu

Revamping Of OWFC In Progress Rapidly

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Revamping of OWFC in progress rapidly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) On the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the revamping of the One Window Facilitation Centre (OWFC) in the Federal capital is progressing rapidly.

Counters at the One Window Operations directorate are now operational from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, providing extended hours for the convenience of the general public, said a news release.

This extension in operational timing will allow citizens to visit authorities at their convenience, particularly for property transfer and other cases.

The instructions have been issued to introduce Information Technology reforms at the One Window Operations to create a corporate sector environment within the facility. The aim is to simplify procedures and associated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enhance user experience.

Once fully revamped, the centre will offer state-of-the-art facilities, enabling residents to easily access information and services in a streamlined and efficient manner.

Related Topics

Technology Visit Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

3 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

3 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

7 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

7 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

8 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

11 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan