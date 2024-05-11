QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovation (GNMI), in collaboration with the United States Department of State, organized a three-day training on Sabz Journalism Environmental Journalism in Quetta on Saturday. Led by senior environmental journalist Afia Salam, the training aimed to empower mid-level journalists, digital content producers and filmmakers actively engaged in climate-related reporting across various media platforms.

Addressing the participants, Director of GNMI Husnain Raza said that environmental journalism was pivotal in creating awareness and influencing public discourse on the pressing ecological challenges confronting Quetta. "The objective of the training is to empower journalists and content creators with the necessary expertise and tools to amplify climate reporting specifically tailored to the unique environmental context of the city and its surrounding regions,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) Dr. Tahir Rasheed said that understanding the rural dynamics and ecological diversity of Balochistan was paramount for journalists aiming to report on environmental issues accurately. He also provided a nuanced picture of the biodiversity and concerning climate issues in Balochistan.

Seasoned Journalist and Founder of the digital news platform Quetta Voice, Syed Ali Shah asserted that journalists bear the crucial responsibility of accurately reporting on environmental issues in Balochistan.

We must rely on factual data and skillfully utilize digital platforms to amplify local narratives, he stressed.

The comprehensive program covered topics such as understanding the science of the environment, distinguishing between climate and environment, data-driven and investigative story production, digital storytelling techniques, and strategies for content dissemination. Hands-on learning activities were integrated to enhance participants' production skills, with a focus on incorporating environmental perspectives into their routine reporting.

On this occasion, local journalists said that the climate challenges in Balochistan were multifaceted, ranging from water scarcity to desertification, and it's imperative that we address these issues comprehensively to safeguard our environment and communities

Another speaker quoted that climate change posed an existential threat to Balochistan's fragile ecosystems and concerted efforts were needed to mitigate its impacts and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The training featured sessions led by distinguished experts in the field, including Nasser Rind, an acclaimed independent filmmaker and documentary producer, and Shah Zaib, a seasoned digital marketing specialist. Sabz Journalism fellows were privileged to glean knowledge from their wealth of experience, gaining insights into digital news startups and marketing techniques aimed at establishing or strengthening their digital news platforms for environmental reporting.