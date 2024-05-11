Open Menu

German Company Official Calls On CM

Published May 11, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that cooperation between TUV Rheinland and the Punjab government will further solidify mutual relations between Germany and Pakistan.

In a meeting with Mr. Benedik Aneselmann, Regional Executive Vice President of TUV Rheinland Company, Germany, here on Saturday, the CM discusses matters related to the provision of their technical assistance for welfare projects in Punjab, including third party monitoring, project management, certification and auditing of development projects were discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister invited them to benefit from rich business opportunities in Punjab.

Mr. Benedik Aneselmann assured the Chief Minister of his support for welfare projects in Punjab.

It was decided in principle to collaborate for making the monitoring of development projects more effective with the use of modern technology. It was also agreed to provide technical assistance and expertise for the successful completion of projects in Punjab.

Benedik Aneselmann appreciated the vision and dedication of the Chief Minister for the welfare of people in Punjab, and expressed his determination to play a constructive role in this regard.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the commitment of TUV Rheinland for providing innovation and sustainable solutions in Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

