- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt to include cyber security, artificial intelligence in university curricula to empower youth: Me ..
Govt To Include Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence In University Curricula To Empower Youth: Meena Khan
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi on Saturday reaffirmed that the provincial government was prioritizing higher education in the province.
He said the government aimed to integrate cyber security and artificial intelligence in the universities' curricula to empower the youth and enhance their societal significance.
He was addressing at the third convocation of Haripur University, where students were awarded Associate Degrees in various disciplines, including BS, M.Phil and Ph.D.
Afridi, alongside University Vice Chancellor Shafiqur Rahman and MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal, encouraged students to utilize their acquired skills for the advancement of their province and the country.
He underscored the government's dedication to enhancing the higher education sector in line with the vision of the Chief Minister. Additionally, Afridi addressed financial challenges faced by some universities in the region, highlighting Haripur University's commendable self-sufficiency.
He assured that the issue regarding agricultural land for research purposes at Haripur University would be promptly addressed through the provincial cabinet.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
German company official calls on CM43 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits vegetable market to review arrangements48 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to mothers whose sons laid their lives to protect beloved motherland11 minutes ago
-
Measles cases increase in Larkana11 minutes ago
-
CM approves project to provide glasses, hearing aid to students11 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting focusing on rights, opportunities for people with special needs20 minutes ago
-
Experts advocate for biodiversity understanding and digital media utilization in Balochistan's envir ..20 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Galyat road accident21 minutes ago
-
Wheat purchase target may be further increased: Rana Tanveer21 minutes ago
-
7 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan21 minutes ago
-
Applications receiving process for constable recruitment underway31 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 79,021 power pilferers in 232 days31 minutes ago