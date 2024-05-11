Govt to include cyber security, artificial intelligence in university curricula to empower youth: Meena Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi on Saturday reaffirmed that the provincial government was prioritizing higher education in the province.

He said the government aimed to integrate cyber security and artificial intelligence in the universities' curricula to empower the youth and enhance their societal significance.

He was addressing at the third convocation of Haripur University, where students were awarded Associate Degrees in various disciplines, including BS, M.Phil and Ph.D.

Afridi, alongside University Vice Chancellor Shafiqur Rahman and MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal, encouraged students to utilize their acquired skills for the advancement of their province and the country.

He underscored the government's dedication to enhancing the higher education sector in line with the vision of the Chief Minister. Additionally, Afridi addressed financial challenges faced by some universities in the region, highlighting Haripur University's commendable self-sufficiency.

He assured that the issue regarding agricultural land for research purposes at Haripur University would be promptly addressed through the provincial cabinet.