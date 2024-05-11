Open Menu

Govt To Include Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence In University Curricula To Empower Youth: Meena Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Govt to include cyber security, artificial intelligence in university curricula to empower youth: Meena Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi on Saturday reaffirmed that the provincial government was prioritizing higher education in the province.

He said the government aimed to integrate cyber security and artificial intelligence in the universities' curricula to empower the youth and enhance their societal significance.

He was addressing at the third convocation of Haripur University, where students were awarded Associate Degrees in various disciplines, including BS, M.Phil and Ph.D.

Afridi, alongside University Vice Chancellor Shafiqur Rahman and MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal, encouraged students to utilize their acquired skills for the advancement of their province and the country.

He underscored the government's dedication to enhancing the higher education sector in line with the vision of the Chief Minister. Additionally, Afridi addressed financial challenges faced by some universities in the region, highlighting Haripur University's commendable self-sufficiency.

He assured that the issue regarding agricultural land for research purposes at Haripur University would be promptly addressed through the provincial cabinet.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Haripur Afridi Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

3 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

3 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

7 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

7 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

8 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

10 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan