Edu Ministry Appoints Syed Junaid As Spokesperson, Ammara As Deputy Spokesperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has declared Syed Junaid Ikhlaq as the new designated spokesperson of the ministry.
According to an announcement, Deputy Secretary Ministry of Federal Education, Ammara has been appointed as the deputy spokesperson.
