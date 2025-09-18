DC Chairs Review Meeting Of Health Department Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram, chaired a meeting and reviewed the performance of the Health Department and the implementation of previous decisions in detail.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that providing quality healthcare facilities to the public is the provincial government’s foremost priority, and all available resources are being utilized to achieve this goal.
He directed that doctors’ attendance, availability of medicines, and basic facilities in all health centers must be ensured without exception.
He particularly emphasized the constant availability of life-saving medicines, including dog-bite and snake-bite vaccines, especially in health facilities of remote areas.
The DC also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in hospitals and washrooms, timely repair of medical machinery, and further improvement of patient care facilities.
He made it clear that private practice within 500 meters of government hospitals would not be permitted, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.
He further directed that senior doctors and essential medicines must be present in emergency wards at all times, with duty rosters made more effective.
The meeting also highlighted the need to improve the service quality of the Population Welfare Department and ensure strict staff attendance.
Officials from the Health Department, Population Welfare, and other concerned departments attended the session.
