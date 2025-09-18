Hazara Pushes For Smarter, Faster Delivery Of Provincial Action Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah on Thursday, chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Provincial Action Plan.
The session was attended by Regional Police Officer Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and all Deputy Commissioners of the division.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners briefed on the progress made in their respective districts regarding the action plan.
Addressing the participants, the Commissioner and RPO stressed the importance of timely and coordinated efforts with all relevant institutions to ensure the achievement of the plan’s objectives.
The meeting further highlighted the need for enhanced inter-departmental cooperation to improve the implementation process and deliver public service goals more effectively.
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs review meeting of Health Department performance37 seconds ago
-
Hazara pushes for smarter, faster delivery of provincial action plan38 seconds ago
-
337 feeders fully restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal hunting: four arrested, rare birds recovered41 minutes ago
-
Boy killed, father injured in road accident41 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed41 minutes ago
-
Pak Army relief operations continue in flood-affected areas51 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs Director inspects construction of youth centers in Haripur and Swabi1 hour ago
-
Locally-produced handicrafts' TEVTA-sponsored display center inaugurated in Mirpur, AJK1 hour ago
-
Sherry praise Saudi hospitality, sees defense ties as key to long-term results2 hours ago
-
Wani bereaved over the demise of Prof. Bhat2 hours ago
-
PM "deeply touched" by warm welcome during Saudi Arabia visit2 hours ago