Hazara Pushes For Smarter, Faster Delivery Of Provincial Action Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah on Thursday, chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Provincial Action Plan.

The session was attended by Regional Police Officer Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and all Deputy Commissioners of the division.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners briefed on the progress made in their respective districts regarding the action plan.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner and RPO stressed the importance of timely and coordinated efforts with all relevant institutions to ensure the achievement of the plan’s objectives.

The meeting further highlighted the need for enhanced inter-departmental cooperation to improve the implementation process and deliver public service goals more effectively.

