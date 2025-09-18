KP Police receive two APCs on CM’s directive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) On the special directive of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) have been handed over to the provincial police.

The refurbished APCs, provided by Heavy Industries Taxila, were formally handed over to the District Police Officers (DPOs) of Upper Dir and Lower Dir.

The provision of APCs is expected to significantly enhance the operational capacity of the police, said the spokespersonof KP CM Faraz Ahmed Mughal, adding these vehicles will provide safe patrolling options for personnel deployed in sensitive areas.

He said the KP Police are fighting terrorism on the frontlines and efforts are underway to equip the force with modern technology and resources, while also giving special attention to the repair and upgradation of outdated equipment and vehicles.