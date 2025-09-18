KP Police Receive Two APCs On CM’s Directive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) On the special directive of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) have been handed over to the provincial police.
The refurbished APCs, provided by Heavy Industries Taxila, were formally handed over to the District Police Officers (DPOs) of Upper Dir and Lower Dir.
The provision of APCs is expected to significantly enhance the operational capacity of the police, said the spokespersonof KP CM Faraz Ahmed Mughal, adding these vehicles will provide safe patrolling options for personnel deployed in sensitive areas.
He said the KP Police are fighting terrorism on the frontlines and efforts are underway to equip the force with modern technology and resources, while also giving special attention to the repair and upgradation of outdated equipment and vehicles.
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman injured in axe attack28 seconds ago
-
KP Police receive two APCs on CM’s directive29 seconds ago
-
DC chairs review meeting of Health Department performance10 minutes ago
-
Hazara pushes for smarter, faster delivery of provincial action plan10 minutes ago
-
337 feeders fully restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division40 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal hunting: four arrested, rare birds recovered50 minutes ago
-
Boy killed, father injured in road accident50 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed50 minutes ago
-
Pak Army relief operations continue in flood-affected areas1 hour ago
-
Youth Affairs Director inspects construction of youth centers in Haripur and Swabi1 hour ago
-
Locally-produced handicrafts' TEVTA-sponsored display center inaugurated in Mirpur, AJK2 hours ago
-
Sherry praise Saudi hospitality, sees defense ties as key to long-term results2 hours ago