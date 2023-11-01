Education Minister asks FDE to ensure maintenance of sports facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Wednesday directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to ensure proper maintenance of grounds and sports facilities of all federal schools and colleges.

He was speaking at the Annual Sports Day of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-8/1.

Madad Ali Sindhi addressing the event said that physical fitness was just as important as any other part of education.

He said that without physical fitness and health, the full potential of youth could not be reached.

The minister said that he had ordered FDE to ensure that such sports events were organized in every school and college in federal capital on regular basis.

He reiterated the importance of physical training (PT) classes.

The minister said that during his visits he observed that PT classes were not being fully utilized.

He urged the principals of all educational institutions to ensure that PT classes were regularly held and were used to ensure fitness of all students.

In her welcome address, Principal of the College, Prof. Aasiya Rafique Malik highlighted the importance of outdoor and physical games along with their studies.

Students of both junior and senior sections enthusiastically took part in various sports events such as March Past, PT display, Rabbit Race and Simple 100m Race.

Madad Ali Sindhi, as a chief guest,awarded the winners with shields and certificates.

The minister, in his address, appreciated participants’ energy, stamina and vigor and congratulated the winners of sports events.

His words inspired the students to be good patriots and responsible citizens in their life.

He enlightened the students to take up Chand Bibi and Fatima Jinnah as role models and appreciated the efforts of teachers and the Principal in arranging such healthy activities.

In the end, College Principal Prof. Aasiya Rafique Malik presented the college crest to the chief guest as a token of gratitude.

The ceremony ended gracefully with the national anthem.