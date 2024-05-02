Open Menu

Education Ministry Organises 7-day Teachers Training Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, under the dynamic leadership of Secretary Mr. Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani, continuing its unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Pakistan, organized a seven-day teacher training program in Islamabad.

National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority(NRKNA) organised the workshop, yesterday, which was also attended by more than 200 teachers from government schools in Islamabad.

The workshop is an important effort of NRKNA to highlight modern topics to promote holistic education among students. However, sessions on entrepreneurship were also conducted by experts from the Rupani Foundation.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, is conducted by experienced professionals at LearnOBots and aimed at equipping teachers with innovative tools and strategies.

Mr. Mahmood Ahmed, Chairman CEF informed the participants about the character education model introduced in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Director NRKNA, Mr. Sohail Bin Aziz informed us about the historic initiative of character education which is going to be launched soon.

He also conducted a session on the teaching method of the Prophet (peace be upon him) to equip teachers with teaching skills in the light of his biography.

Highlighting the importance of character education in shaping moral and responsible citizens, NRKNA Chairman Mr. Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem informed the participants about Pakistan's first "Character Education" curriculum.

Emphasizing the teachings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) this important initiative is an attempt to inculcate moral values and virtues in the students, which can lead to a more prosperous and high-value society.

During the closing session, Secretary Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in organizing the program.

He affirmed the commitment of the Ministry to give more autonomy to teachers to raise the standard of education and prioritize the welfare of students and pledged to continue support for such initiatives.

As the nation moves towards improving educational initiatives, such steps are seen as a ray of hope that will help the next generations dream of a brighter future.

The attendees were awarded certificates of participation by Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Secretary, Chairman Mr. Khurshid Ahmed Nadeem, Director General Mr. Zafar Mahmood Malik, and Mr. Sabukh Syed.

