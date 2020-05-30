UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions In Sindh Tuning Into Animal Sanctuaries: Haleem Adil

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central vice president and parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday said the Sindh government had constructed a number of educational buildings but they were not being used for the purpose across the province

He said this after visiting Asifa Bhutto Degree College and Secondary Girls School, Goth Saleh Mohammad Degree College in Malir district, Karachi where he observed the structure of the buildings were almost completed but they were not being used for the educational purposes.

Talking to media, Haleem Adil said we were not against the 18th constitutional amendment but the money being received from the federation should be spent properly.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had damaged the institutions in the wake of 18th amendment.

He recalled that a few days ago, he visited Government High school Gharibabd in Dadu where he witnessed more than two hundred buffaloes kept in the classrooms.

The schools and colleges in Sindh had turned into animal sanctuaries, he added.

He said the 18th constitutional amendment was a good move for the autonomy of the provinces and added if the provinces were strong then the federation automatically would be strong but unfortunately in Sindh, the 18th amendment was being misused.

The PTI parliamentary leader said the PPP had no interest in education in the province and moreover, it had not provided any facilities to its voters.

He said despite receiving budget in billions for 12 years, there had been no improvement in education sector of the province.

He said the PPP had always won from Malir district but no facilities were provided to the people yet.

