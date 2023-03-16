Efforts for reconciliation in Dean Trade Center bloody dispute appreciated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Adviser to Chief Minister KP, Malik Mehar Elahi has highly appreciated the efforts of Mohmand tribes in achieving amicable resolution of Deans Trade Center bloody dispute through reconciliation between the disputing parties.

Speaking at the gathering held in connection with reconciliation between the disputing parties, Malik Mehar Elahi paid glowing tributes to the members of jirga (arbitration) team.

The incident of double murder at Deans Trade Center around a year earlier had caused bloody disputes between Safi and Khalil tribes of Mohmand district.

Malik Mehar Elahi also appreciated both the disputing parties for according honor and respect to elders and to the centuries old traditional norm of arbitration after every dispute.

These practices are centuries old and have proved very beneficial in resolution of disputes besides avoiding blood letting, added Malik Mehar Elahi, who is also central general secretary of traders association of Pakistan.

Later members of disputing tribes from Safi Mohmand and Khalil Mohmand embraced each others to express forgiveness for each others.

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Muhammad Zubair, Former MNA, Akhunzada Chatan and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion.