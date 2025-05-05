Efforts On To Ensure Socio-economic Development Through Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The district administration South Waziristan Upper is taking tangible measures to ensure socio-economic development of the area through promotion of quality education among the youth of the area.
As part of efforts, the administration is vigorously pursuing a school enrollment campaign to bring maximum children to schools.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Ladha, Muhammad Shadman Safi, visited Government High School Ladha and addressed a special gathering to highlight the importance of education, urging parents to cooperate and enrol their children for education in order to achieve a bright future.
Speaking on the occasion, he said education was a fundamental right of every child and the government was taking serious steps to ensure its provision.
He urged parents to play their role in educating their children and to get them enrolled in nearby public schools without delay.
He said education was key to evolving a prosperous society where people had access to all basic necessities of life amid peace and prosperity.
He said such awareness activities were also being conducted in other parts of the region to equip the country’s youth with education for successfully facing the challenges ahead.
