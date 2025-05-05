Open Menu

Efforts On To Ensure Socio-economic Development Through Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Efforts on to ensure socio-economic development through education

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The district administration South Waziristan Upper is taking tangible measures to ensure socio-economic development of the area through promotion of quality education among the youth of the area.

As part of efforts, the administration is vigorously pursuing a school enrollment campaign to bring maximum children to schools.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Ladha, Muhammad Shadman Safi, visited Government High School Ladha and addressed a special gathering to highlight the importance of education, urging parents to cooperate and enrol their children for education in order to achieve a bright future.

Speaking on the occasion, he said education was a fundamental right of every child and the government was taking serious steps to ensure its provision.

He urged parents to play their role in educating their children and to get them enrolled in nearby public schools without delay.

He said education was key to evolving a prosperous society where people had access to all basic necessities of life amid peace and prosperity.

He said such awareness activities were also being conducted in other parts of the region to equip the country’s youth with education for successfully facing the challenges ahead.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

1 hour ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

2 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

2 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

3 hours ago
 Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

3 hours ago
vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan