FM Ishaq Dar warns of rising regional tensions, calls for global cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday warned that the world stands at a perilous crossroads, grappling with interconnected crises ranging from regional conflicts and climate change to economic inequality and rising xenophobia.

Senator Dar was addressing as the Chief Guest at the 4th Annual Regional Dialogue 2025, organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) under the theme “Pathways to Peace and Prosperity in Turbulent Times.” The event brought together diplomats, scholars, policy experts, and senior officials to discuss the urgent need for collective responses to pressing regional and global challenges.

"The world is passing through turbulent times. The global order faces multiple interlinked crises that threaten international peace, economic stability, and the promise of sustainable development," the DPM said.

Speaking to an audience that included foreign diplomats, security analysts, and academics, Dar drew attention to the long-standing unresolved disputes such as Kashmir and Palestine, asserting that these conflicts "continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global peace and security" and defy the founding promises of the United Nations.

In response of recent Indian actions, Dar expressed deep concern over what he described as "baseless allegations and politically motivated provocations" by India following the recent Phalgam incident. He accused India of exploiting the situation to escalate tensions for domestic political gain, citing parallels with the 2019 Pulwama incident.

“There appears to be a calculated and premeditated attempt to incite war hysteria, use inflammatory rhetoric, and provoke unilateral action,” he said, cautioning that such brinkmanship carries consequences far beyond India's borders.

Dar confirmed that in response to India's provocative moves—including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of diplomats, and restrictions on Pakistanis with valid visas—Pakistan convened a National Security Committee meeting. "Any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s share of water under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an act of war," Dar said bluntly.

He also revealed that Pakistan’s Air Force had swiftly responded to an attempted Indian airspace incursion between the nights of April 29 and 30, forcing the Indian Air Force aircraft to retreat.

Despite the escalation, Dar emphasized Pakistan’s resolve to exercise restraint. “We will not initiate any escalatory move,” he said, adding that Pakistan had communicated its stance to over 45 diplomatic missions and key UN Security Council members in recent days.

Turning to the global stage, Dar highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable countries like Pakistan. “Despite contributing minimally to global emissions, we remain among the top ten most vulnerable countries,” he noted, referencing the catastrophic 2022 floods as a warning of future disasters.

He criticized the failure to reform the international financial system, in the words of the UN Secretary General calling it "morally bankrupt" and a driver of global inequality. He urged urgent action to restructure debt, increase multilateral lending, and ensure equitable access to digital and climate technologies.

Dar reiterated the need for climate justice based on the principles of "common but differentiated responsibilities," urging developed nations to fulfill their climate finance pledges.

Senator Dar stressed the urgent need to revive multilateralism, uphold international law, and ensure the self-determination of oppressed peoples, notably Palestinians and Kashmiris.

He decried the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid. “Millions of Palestinians are enduring unparalleled suffering… This must end,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s humanitarian efforts, Dar mentioned aid convoys routed through Egypt, Oman, Lebanon, and Syria despite logistical hurdles.

In his concluding remarks, Dar said the way forward lies in cooperation, not confrontation. “The global community must speak with one voice—against war, against oppression, and for justice, sustainability, and peace.”

He ended with a warning and a reassurance: “Pakistan remains alert and prepared to defend its sovereignty. But we will continue to advocate for dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful coexistence.”