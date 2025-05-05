Pakistani Student Elected President Of NY's Largest Student Union
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A moment of pride for the Pakistani community in the United States as Chaudhry Faisal Mahmood has been elected President of the Student Union at Suffolk County College, the largest campus of the State University of New York (SUNY) system.
According to a press note, released here late last night, the student union election campaign lasted for nearly two weeks, with voting conducted through the college student portal from April 28 to May 1.
In the press note received here, Faisal Mahmood stated, “I received overwhelming support and votes from all communities, and it is because of their trust and backing that I was able to win this election.”
With this win, he I will represent over 25,000 students at the college for the 2025–2026 academic year.
Reflecting on the campaign, he said, “It was a great opportunity to meet incredible people during the campaign.
I learned something new from students every day and gathered valuable ideas and suggestions that helped shape my vision for our college community.”
He expressed deep gratitude to his core campaign team, saying, “I sincerely thank my team for their hard work and unwavering support throughout this journey. Their dedication and enthusiasm meant a lot to me, and I am truly grateful for their trust.”
Faisal added, “I am honored to have had this experience and am ready to serve the student body. I pledge to work selflessly to bring positive change and address the concerns and needs of our students.”
Chaudhry Faisal Mahmood is currently studying Criminal Justice Science at Suffolk County College.
