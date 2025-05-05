Open Menu

Pakistani Student Elected President Of NY's Largest Student Union

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Pakistani Student elected President of NY's largest Student Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A moment of pride for the Pakistani community in the United States as Chaudhry Faisal Mahmood has been elected President of the Student Union at Suffolk County College, the largest campus of the State University of New York (SUNY) system.

According to a press note, released here late last night, the student union election campaign lasted for nearly two weeks, with voting conducted through the college student portal from April 28 to May 1.

In the press note received here, Faisal Mahmood stated, “I received overwhelming support and votes from all communities, and it is because of their trust and backing that I was able to win this election.”

With this win, he I will represent over 25,000 students at the college for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Reflecting on the campaign, he said, “It was a great opportunity to meet incredible people during the campaign.

I learned something new from students every day and gathered valuable ideas and suggestions that helped shape my vision for our college community.”

He expressed deep gratitude to his core campaign team, saying, “I sincerely thank my team for their hard work and unwavering support throughout this journey. Their dedication and enthusiasm meant a lot to me, and I am truly grateful for their trust.”

Faisal added, “I am honored to have had this experience and am ready to serve the student body. I pledge to work selflessly to bring positive change and address the concerns and needs of our students.”

Chaudhry Faisal Mahmood is currently studying Criminal Justice Science at Suffolk County College.

Recent Stories

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

1 hour ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

2 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

2 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

3 hours ago
 Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

3 hours ago
vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan