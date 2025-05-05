Open Menu

Storms Disrupt Power Supply And Damage Mango Orchards In Hyderabad Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Storms disrupt power supply and damage mango orchards in Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A powerful dust storm followed by rain caused major disruptions across Hyderabad and surrounding areas last night, leading to the tripping of 79 power feeders in the HESCO region including 54 within Hyderabad city.

According to a spokesperson of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), the process of restoring power began in phases immediately after the storm and rain subsided along with necessary clearance operations.

The region has been experiencing strong winds for the past two days, which have inflicted significant damage on mango orchards in Hyderabad, Tandojam, Matiari, Hala, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and other areas. The gusty winds caused unripe mangoes to fall from trees at several locations, raising concerns among local farmers.

Recent Stories

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

2 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

2 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

2 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

3 hours ago
 Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

3 hours ago
vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan