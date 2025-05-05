Storms Disrupt Power Supply And Damage Mango Orchards In Hyderabad Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A powerful dust storm followed by rain caused major disruptions across Hyderabad and surrounding areas last night, leading to the tripping of 79 power feeders in the HESCO region including 54 within Hyderabad city.
According to a spokesperson of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), the process of restoring power began in phases immediately after the storm and rain subsided along with necessary clearance operations.
The region has been experiencing strong winds for the past two days, which have inflicted significant damage on mango orchards in Hyderabad, Tandojam, Matiari, Hala, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and other areas. The gusty winds caused unripe mangoes to fall from trees at several locations, raising concerns among local farmers.
