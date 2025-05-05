Mohsin Naqvi congratulates nation on successful test of Fatah Missile

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, has congratulated the nation, as well as the country’s scientists, engineers, and military leadership, on the successful test of the Fatah missile, calling it a proud moment for Pakistan.

In his official statement, the minister hailed the successful test as a “remarkable achievement” and praised the tireless efforts of the country’s scientific and defense communities. He said the test demonstrates Pakistan’s growing technological capabilities and its commitment to strengthening national defense.

“This success is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our scientists, engineers, and armed forces,” he said.

“Their continuous efforts have ensured that the defense of Pakistan remains strong and unshakable.”

Mohsin Naqvi also acknowledged the role of Pakistan’s strategic institutions and security forces in safeguarding the country. He said their efforts have made the defense of Pakistan “impregnable” and ensured peace and stability in the region.

The minister extended his congratulations to the entire nation, saying that such achievements not only boost national morale but also reinforce the country’s commitment to maintaining a robust and credible defense posture.

The Fatah missile test marks another milestone in Pakistan’s defense program, demonstrating advancements in precision, range, and deterrence capability.

