Minister Qaiser leads rally to express solidarity with Pak army

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh here on Monday led a grand rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Hundreds of citizens, traders’ associations and representatives of various civic organizations participated in the rally.

Along the way, the citizens gave a warm welcome and raised enthusiastic slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.

The rally started from Dera Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and culminated at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Muslim Bazaar, via Rail Bazaar.

Addressing the participants , the minister said that Pakistan was achieving significant progress, adding India tried to incite global financial institutions against Pakistan.

He demanded to increase the defense budget to strengthen the country’s defense so that it could stand firm against Indian pressure.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said "We have full faith in the leadership of General Asim Munir."

He announced that he would present a new bill in the National Assembly within a week to remove obstacles in the ways of investment, so that investors did not have to face bureaucratic problems.

The minister said that Chiniot was the only only district where two universities were established and a TEVTA training center was also under construction.

At the end of the rally, District President, Anjuman Tajran, Haji Jamil Fakhri, led a prayer.

Later, Quran recitation was also organized at Dera Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

