Efforts underway to provide facilities to flood victims: DC Jhal Magsi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Thursday said that measures were being taken to provide facilities to flood victims in the district.

He said last year the infrastructure of Jhal Magsi district was damaged due to the worst floods in history and destructive monsoon rains.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures for flood victims and asked the welfare institutions to provide all possible relief activities to the victims in Sarkardan district.

In the meeting, provision of health facilities, maintenance of health centres and other issues were discussed while DC was also briefed about the measures in detail during the meeting.

He said that the communication system has not yet been fully restored, schools, health centres, and other buildings have been damaged, for which all relevant departments are trying to repair on an emergency basis.

Various dangerous diseases began to spread in the district, especially malaria, which broke out like an epidemic, and people's property and cattle were flooded, he noted adding that for the restoration and functioning of which, all the resources were being utilized by the government of Balochistan.

He said that during the recent floods, relief activities were carried out by the government of Balochistan, (PDMA), (NDMA) district administration and non-governmental organizations and (PPHI) to the victims, all possible steps were taken to continue providing health facilities.

He further said that all health related doctors were working day and night to make health centers and other BHUs active so that the people of the district were provided with better medical aid and other facilities.